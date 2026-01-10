Gujarat HC tosses out plea over 'Dhurandhar' film dialogue

The line in question—"Magarmachh pe bharosa kar sakte hai, par Baloch pe nahi" ("You can trust crocodiles, but not the Baloch")—was called out for being derogatory and allegedly violating rights to equality and dignity. The petitioners felt it amounted to hate speech.

How did things end up?

After filmmakers muted "Baloch" and another word using their legal powers, both sides agreed there was no more grievance. The court then closed the case.

Dhurandhar had faced backlash when it released in December, but from January 1 onward, all new versions have this reference muted.