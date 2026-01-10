Ram Gopal Varma calls film censorship "outdated" after 'Jana Nayagan' row
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called out India's Censor Board (CBFC), saying its rules are "outdated" and no longer make sense in the internet age.
After the Madras High Court paused its order to clear Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan,' Varma argued online that censorship doesn't protect anyone—it only insults the viewers.
"Censor board has outlived its purpose," says Varma
Varma pointed out how easy it is for kids to find violent or explicit content online, yet movies still get censored for things like words or smoking scenes.
He called the CBFC "a watchman for a building whose walls have already been broken," and believes only age ratings and warnings matter now—not cutting scenes.
Who is Ram Gopal Varma?
Known for films like 'Satya' and 'Sarkar,' Varma often questions authority and pushes back against old-school rules.
He's been vocal about letting adults choose what they watch, saying, "Censorship is not protection, but only theatrics."