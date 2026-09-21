Manasi Parekh-Parthiv Gohil to launch ₹100cr fund for Gujarati cinema
What's the story
Gujarati actor-producer Manasi Parekh and singer-producer Parthiv Gohil are teaming up with the Orenda Group to launch a ₹100cr fund to boost Gujarati cinema and media startups. The Orenda Media Growth Fund aims to "bring institutional capital, governance, and financial discipline" to the unstructured media and entertainment sector. The fund is pending approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Fund objectives
Fund aims to fix financing challenges in filmmaking
The fund aims to address the challenges film producers face in raising money.
Parekh said, per MoneyControl, "When we entered production, we realized it is still a very unorganized market. Every project comes with its own financing challenges."
Gohil added that entertainment suffers from a trust deficit among investors due to its perceived riskiness and lack of structure.
Investment strategy
50% allocation to motion pictures
The proposed fund will allocate around 50% to motion pictures, 30% to media and entertainment startups, and 20% to original intellectual property and live-event franchises.
It aims for a projected internal rate of return (IRR) of 30%.
Gohil revealed that discussions with investors have already begun, with expected participation from local investors, family offices, and members of the Indian diaspora.
Industry evolution
Fund's launch coincides with Gujarati cinema's growth trajectory
The fund's timing coincides with a "transformation" in Gujarati cinema over the past decade.
After a 66% growth in 2024, the industry continued its success story in 2025 with collections surpassing ₹200cr for the first time.
Last year's Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate is one such success.
Filmmakers now have access to multiple revenue streams such as OTT licensing, music rights, and overseas distribution, making the business more attractive to investors.