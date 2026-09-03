Gujarati musician Vyas, son of Avinash Vyas, dies at 87
Entertainment
Gujarati music just lost a legend, Gaurang Vyas, known for his unique place in the Gujarati music world, passed away at 87.
He was the son of Avinash Vyas, another musical icon, and gave us classics like Dikri To Parki Thapan that still hit home for many.
PM Modi, Shah honor Vyas's contributions
Prime Minister Modi called Vyas a renowned musician who left an indelible mark on Gujarat's music, while Amit Shah also shared heartfelt tributes online.
Both leaders highlighted that Vyas carved out a unique place for himself in the Gujarati music world and made an incomparable contribution through many films and countless compositions.