'Gulab Jamun' now streaming on Manorama Max
Entertainment
"Gulab Jamun," a 2026 Malayalam drama by Rahul Tilak, is now out on Manorama Max.
The film follows Rohan, an aspiring director, and Diya, an ambitious doctor, as they meet in Fort Kochi and navigate a sweet, light-hearted romance.
Siju Chandran and Shreeshna Ramadas lead the cast, with Justin Thomas Mathew, Nibu Mathew, and Joan Samuel in supporting roles.
Where can you watch it?
You can stream "Gulab Jamun" exclusively on Manorama Max with an active subscription.
It is now available on the platform, so you can catch it right away if you're in the mood for something fun and heartwarming.