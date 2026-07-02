Gulati alleges 2 employees stole ₹8L from Bengaluru store

Employees pocketed ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 daily

According to Gulati, the pair were selling products worth ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 every day and pocketing the cash.

The manager admitted he'd been doing this since after his first month on the job, while the sales executive is still missing.

Gulati posted their photos online and said she doubts she'll get her money back, but hopes these employees won't be able to pull this off anywhere else.

She even spent a whole day at the police station trying to sort things out.