Gulati alleges 2 employees stole ₹8L from Bengaluru store
Actor and Nish Hair founder Parul Gulati just called out two employees for allegedly stealing ₹800,000 from her Bengaluru store.
She shared on Instagram that a manager and a sales executive had been quietly redirecting customer payments to their own accounts instead of the company's.
After months of noticing things weren't adding up, Gulati decided to drop by unannounced, only to uncover the ongoing scam.
Employees pocketed ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 daily
According to Gulati, the pair were selling products worth ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 every day and pocketing the cash.
The manager admitted he'd been doing this since after his first month on the job, while the sales executive is still missing.
Gulati posted their photos online and said she doubts she'll get her money back, but hopes these employees won't be able to pull this off anywhere else.
She even spent a whole day at the police station trying to sort things out.