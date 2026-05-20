'Gullak 5' trailer out: Mishra family's heartwarming chaos returns

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:08 pm May 20, 202605:08 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated fifth season of the popular slice-of-life show Gullak is set to premiere on SonyLiv on June 5. The trailer for this new installment was released recently, giving viewers a glimpse into the everyday chaos, emotional moments, and middle-class struggles of the Mishra family. The show has been produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).