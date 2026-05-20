'Gullak 5' trailer out: Mishra family's heartwarming chaos returns
What's the story
The much-anticipated fifth season of the popular slice-of-life show Gullak is set to premiere on SonyLiv on June 5. The trailer for this new installment was released recently, giving viewers a glimpse into the everyday chaos, emotional moments, and middle-class struggles of the Mishra family. The show has been produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).
Family transitions
Trailer shows elder son Annu moving into a separate apartment
The trailer hints at changing family dynamics as the children grow older and responsibilities evolve. One key moment shows the elder son, Annu, moving into a separate apartment, signaling a major transition for the family. The series will also explore themes of self-doubt, ambition, and growing up while staying connected to one's roots.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Kuch sapne naye, kuch zimmedariyan nayi... par— Sony LIV
sikkon ki khanak, aa rahi hai naye kisson ki Gullak apnapan bilkul wahi✨
Lekar zindagi ke
Gullak Season 5 streaming from 5th June, only on Sony LIV.#NayeHisseNayeKisse#GullakOnSonyLIV#Gullak5pic.twitter.com/qRElm2dJ8h
(@SonyLIV) May 20, 2026
Casting updates
New addition to the cast
This season will feature Anant Joshi as Annu, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the role. The rest of the cast includes Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Sunita Rajwar, Gopal Dutt, Manuj Sharma, Harsh Mayar, and Helly Shah. Speaking about the new season, TVF President Vijay Koshy said, "Season five reflects the changing realities of middle-class India while holding onto the warmth and simplicity that make the show special."