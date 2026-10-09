Gullu calls Dubey 'Moti Buddhi' on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 just got tense after Gullu and Amrapali Dubey clashed on air.
Things escalated when Gullu accused Dubey of stirring up drama between Luv Gill and Kanika Mann, then took it further by mocking Dubey's stamina and called her "Moti Buddhi," a jab at both her intelligence and appearance.
Backlash over body shaming divides contestants
Gullu's comments quickly set off a wave of backlash online, with many viewers upset about the body shaming.
Inside the house, contestants are split: some say Gullu's words were misunderstood, while others feel his behavior crossed a line.
The incident has definitely added to the already high tension in the BB 20 house.