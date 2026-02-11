Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin reuniting after 'Shaitan' for OTT series
Gulshan Devaiah and Kalki Koechlin are reuniting for a yet-to-be-titled OTT series, marking their first project together in over a decade.
The show starts filming in Mumbai by late February 2026.
Their earlier collaborations—That Girl in the Yellow Boots, Shaitan, and A Death in the Gunj—are still fan favorites.
Source: 'Wanted to do something different this time'
Both actors are known for picking bold, unconventional roles, and this new project promises something fresh—a genre they haven't explored together before.
As one source put it, they wanted to work together again only if it felt truly different.
If you enjoyed their past work or just love unique stories on streaming platforms, this reunion is definitely worth keeping an eye on.