Gulshan Kumar's brother, Darshan Kumar, dies at 70

Gulshan founded the music label and production house T-Series in 1983. The company is managed by his younger brother Krishan Kumar and son Bhushan Kumar . According to Free Press Journal, Kumar previously served as the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series. He preferred to stay away from the limelight and was known in the industry for backing artists, especially in Punjabi and regional music.

Legacy

Gulshan was murdered in 1997

The cause of Kumar's death is not yet known. In 2025, devotional singer Mani Ladla shared a photo with him from Amritsar during their meeting. He wrote, "After a long time met Darshan Kumar ji, owner of T-Series company. Thanks, sir, for coming at my place." Meanwhile, his brother Gulshan was shot dead outside a temple in Juhu, Mumbai, on August 12, 1997, at the age of 46.