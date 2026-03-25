Guneet Monga, Jio Studios will send women producers to Cannes

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor 's organization, Women in Film India (WIF India) , has joined hands with Jio Studios to support Indian women producers at the Cannes Film Market, per Variety. The partnership will launch a scholarship for mid-career Indian women producers, allowing them to attend the Producers Network at Cannes. The application process is now open and will close on April 5.

Program details Selected candidates will be invited to the Producers Network Breakfast The selected women producers will be invited to the Producers Network Breakfast series at the Cannes Film Market, scheduled from May 13-18. This platform hosts over 370 producers annually and is a vital venue for establishing international co-production partnerships and networking with global financiers and collaborators.

Statement Jyoti Deshpande on the initiative Jyoti Deshpande, president of Jio Studios, said, "We believe the future of cinema is being shaped by more inclusive voices." "The Producers Network at Cannes is where global film conversations and collaborations begin, and we want to see more Indian women producers in those rooms."

Advertisement

Personal insight Monga Kapoor's personal experience at Producers Network Monga Kapoor shared her own experience with the Producers Network, saying it provided her with invaluable learning opportunities as a producer. "The connections, the perspective, the sense of what's possible on a global scale. I want that for my peers." "With this scholarship, we're making that access real for women producers who are ready for it," she added.

Advertisement