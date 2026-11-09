Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9': When will the trailer release?
What's the story
The theatrical trailer of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 will be released on November 11, the makers announced on Monday. The romantic action entertainer is set to hit theaters worldwide on November 27, 2026. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.
Trailer expectations
Trailer to dive deeper into the characters
The trailer is expected to offer a deeper insight into the main conflict of Gunmaaster G9.
So far, the film's promotional campaign has focused on its combination of romance, music, and action.
Hashmi's character Eshwar is an ordinary dairy farmer whose life spirals into violence when his loved ones are threatened.
Gunmaaster G9 marks the first collaboration between Hashmi and Deshmukh.
Team reunion
Reunion of Hashmi, Datt, and Himesh Reshammiya
One of the major highlights of Gunmaaster G9 is the reunion of Hashmi, Datt, and composer Himesh Reshammiya.
The trio had previously worked together on Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005.
The music from that film played a crucial role in shaping Hashmi's early career, with songs like Aap Ki Kashish, Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan, and the title track becoming major hits.
International release
Everything to know about 'Gunmaaster G9'
The film has been produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir, and Hunar Mukut under the banner of SRE Studio LLP.
It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and will be released in India through PEN Marudhar and internationally through Phars Films.
The music has been a key part of the promotions, with songs like Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, Do Din Ki Zindagi, and Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar already released.