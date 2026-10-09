Gunn backs new 'Clayface' film amid online critics' questions
Entertainment
James Gunn is backing the new Clayface film from DC Studios, even as some online critics question why it's being made.
After someone on Threads asked, "Who tf asked for Back to the Future? Casablanca? There's Something About Mary? Pan's Labyrinth? Fury Road? Weapons? The Matrix?" Gunn responded on Threads, saying, "I believe it is a very special story."
Gunn calls 'Clayface' story 'very special'
Gunn described the Clayface narrative as "very special."