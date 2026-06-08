Guns N' Roses return to India with Bengaluru and Guwahati

Guns N' Roses tickets June 9

Tickets drop on BookMyShow June 9 at 11am but fan club members get early access from June 8 at 5pm

Prices start at ₹2,499 as part of the Bandland On Tour series.

After its Mumbai show last year and previous visits in 2012, GNR's return highlights its strong bond with Indian rock fans, so if you love classics like "November Rain" or "Sweet Child O' Mine," this is your chance!