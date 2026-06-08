Guns N' Roses return to India with Bengaluru and Guwahati
Entertainment
Guns N' Roses is headed back to India this November!
It will play in Bengaluru on November 14 at NICE Grounds, and for the first time ever, it will hit Northeast India with a show in Guwahati on November 17 at Khanapara Veterinary Ground.
The band made the announcement on Instagram, and fans are already buzzing.
Guns N' Roses tickets June 9
Tickets drop on BookMyShow June 9 at 11am but fan club members get early access from June 8 at 5pm
Prices start at ₹2,499 as part of the Bandland On Tour series.
After its Mumbai show last year and previous visits in 2012, GNR's return highlights its strong bond with Indian rock fans, so if you love classics like "November Rain" or "Sweet Child O' Mine," this is your chance!