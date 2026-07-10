Gupta in talks for Shetty film after 'Krishnavataram' hit
Siddharth Gupta, who recently played Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, is reportedly in talks for a new movie presented by blockbuster director Rohit Shetty and produced by Abhishek Vyas.
This buzz follows the strong box office run of Krishnavataram Part one, which hit theaters worldwide in May.
Gupta's 'Vaaste' and career comeback
Gupta started out with Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi back in 2014 and later moved to TV with shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Ragini MMS: Returns.
He's had his share of ups and downs (some projects got shelved and he was replaced in Heeramandi) but things turned around after Krishnavataram Part 1 and the viral hit Vaaste (which racked up 1.5 billion YouTube views).
With Shetty now involved, this new project could be a major step up for him.