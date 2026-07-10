Gupta in talks for Shetty film after 'Krishnavataram' hit

Gupta's 'Vaaste' and career comeback

Gupta started out with Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi back in 2014 and later moved to TV with shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Ragini MMS: Returns.

He's had his share of ups and downs (some projects got shelved and he was replaced in Heeramandi) but things turned around after Krishnavataram Part 1 and the viral hit Vaaste (which racked up 1.5 billion YouTube views).

With Shetty now involved, this new project could be a major step up for him.