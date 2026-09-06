Gupta on 'Hussain Zaidi Files' says Khan refused underworld pressure

Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan once faced major pressure from people linked to Mumbai's underworld to work on a film or show backed by people linked to Mumbai's underworld, but he refused to back down.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared on the Hussain Zaidi Files podcast that even after receiving threats to his life, SRK stood firm and reportedly told them, "I am a Pathaan, just shoot me if you want."

He made it clear he wouldn't compromise his values, no matter what.