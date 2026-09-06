Gupta on 'Hussain Zaidi Files' says Khan refused underworld pressure
Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan once faced major pressure from people linked to Mumbai's underworld to work on a film or show backed by people linked to Mumbai's underworld, but he refused to back down.
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared on the Hussain Zaidi Files podcast that even after receiving threats to his life, SRK stood firm and reportedly told them, "I am a Pathaan, just shoot me if you want."
He made it clear he wouldn't compromise his values, no matter what.
Khan lived with heavy security
SRK's fearless attitude didn't just keep his integrity intact; it actually earned him unexpected respect from those threatening him.
He later revealed he lived with heavy security for three years because of these death threats, but never caved in.
Despite the risks and pressure tactics common in Bollywood back then, he stuck to his choices.
Up next for SRK: he's starring in King, directed by Siddharth Anand and releasing on December 24.