Gupta planned roast, praised 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend'
Entertainment
Comedian Ravi Gupta set out to roast Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, but ended up genuinely impressed.
He admitted the visuals and technical work won him over, and called Yash's Ravana and Ravie Dubey's Lakshman standout performances that really boosted the story.
Gupta calls Zimmer score major win
Gupta highlighted Hans Zimmer's score as a major win, saying it could help Indian cinema reach a global audience. He even compared the film's international appeal to The Lord of the Rings.
Gupta stressed his review was personal, not sponsored, and his change of heart shows just how much this movie surprised him since its November 5, 2026 release.