Gupta says tweet was not about Kapoor's 'Ramayana' teaser
Entertainment
After Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Rama dropped, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted "KHODA PAHAAD... NIKLA CHUHA."
Many thought he was throwing shade at the Ramayana teaser, but Gupta has cleared things up: he told Hindustan Times it wasn't about the film and he doesn't want to comment on Ramayana.
Kapoor's 'Ramayana' teaser sparks online buzz
The teaser, released on Hanuman Jayanti, features Ranbir as Rama and has been getting lots of attention for its visuals and character design.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, it sparked plenty of buzz online, even more so after Gupta's tweet made people talk.