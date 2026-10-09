Gupta's viral crowd work clip accused of humiliating audience member
Comedian Gaurav Gupta is under fire after a clip from his standup act went viral.
In the clip, he calls a woman in the audience "Yadavni," referencing her surname even as she looks uncomfortable, and jokes about her accent, lifestyle, and husband.
Many feel he crossed a line from humor into personal humiliation, sparking debate on where crowd work comedy should draw the line.
Opinions split as Bothra criticizes Gupta
The incident has split opinions: some defend Gupta's direct style as part of live comedy, while others say targeting individuals like this just isn't cool.
Even senior officials like IPS officer Arun Bothra have called him out.
The controversy follows similar debates around comedian Pranit More lately, raising fresh questions about how far comics should go when interacting with their audience.