Gupta's wife appeals for privacy as Mumbai funeral video circulates

Anuradha explained that her children are struggling with unexpected public attention and aren't used to being in the spotlight during such a tough time.

She asked people to see any reactions as part of their mourning and urged everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds.

"Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss of their father," Anuradha Lekhi Gupta said.