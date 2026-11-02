Gupta's wife appeals for privacy as Mumbai funeral video circulates
After filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's sudden passing from an accidental fall, his wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta has reached out through filmmaker Milap Zaveri, asking everyone to respect their children's privacy.
She shared her gratitude for the support from friends, fans, and the media, especially as a video from Gupta's Mumbai funeral began circulating online.
Gupta urges deletion to protect children
Anuradha explained that her children are struggling with unexpected public attention and aren't used to being in the spotlight during such a tough time.
She asked people to see any reactions as part of their mourning and urged everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds.
"Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss of their father," Anuradha Lekhi Gupta said.