'Dhurandhar 2': Sikh leader files complaint over 'disrespectful' Gurbani scene

The Ranveer Singh - R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has landed in legal trouble. A complaint has reportedly been filed against the makers by members of the Sikh community, who allege that certain scenes and promotional material have hurt their religious sentiments. The controversy stems from a scene where Madhavan's character recites a verse from Gurbani while allegedly smoking a cigarette.

Controversial scene Controversial scene and its context The controversial scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge involves Singh's character, Jaskirat, refusing to accept a mission from Ajay Sanyal, played by Madhavan. Jaskirat wishes to unite with Waheguru and is reminded by Sanyal about the warrior spirit of Sikhs. In this context, Sanyal recites the verse "Soora So Pechaniye, Jo lade deen ke het. Purja purja kat mare, Kabhoo na chadde khet." This imagery has sparked strong reactions from community leaders who have called it offensive.

Community backlash Demand for an apology from the film's makers Gurjyot Singh Keer, a Shiv Sena leader and President of Sikhs in Maharashtra, has demanded an apology from the makers. He took to Instagram to criticize the movie, saying that the scene is deeply hurtful. He wrote, "Gurbani is not mere dialogue...it is divine, sacred, and holds spiritual significance for the Sikh community. Such irresponsible depiction reflects ignorance and a lack of sensitivity toward our faith." Director Aditya Dhar has not issued an official statement addressing this complaint.

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