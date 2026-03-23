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'Dhurandhar 2': Sikh leader files complaint over 'disrespectful' Gurbani scene
The film is out in cinemas

'Dhurandhar 2': Sikh leader files complaint over 'disrespectful' Gurbani scene

By Isha Sharma
Mar 23, 2026
04:48 pm
What's the story

The Ranveer Singh-R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has landed in legal trouble. A complaint has reportedly been filed against the makers by members of the Sikh community, who allege that certain scenes and promotional material have hurt their religious sentiments. The controversy stems from a scene where Madhavan's character recites a verse from Gurbani while allegedly smoking a cigarette.

Controversial scene

Controversial scene and its context

The controversial scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge involves Singh's character, Jaskirat, refusing to accept a mission from Ajay Sanyal, played by Madhavan. Jaskirat wishes to unite with Waheguru and is reminded by Sanyal about the warrior spirit of Sikhs. In this context, Sanyal recites the verse "Soora So Pechaniye, Jo lade deen ke het. Purja purja kat mare, Kabhoo na chadde khet." This imagery has sparked strong reactions from community leaders who have called it offensive.

Community backlash

Demand for an apology from the film's makers

Gurjyot Singh Keer, a Shiv Sena leader and President of Sikhs in Maharashtra, has demanded an apology from the makers. He took to Instagram to criticize the movie, saying that the scene is deeply hurtful. He wrote, "Gurbani is not mere dialogue...it is divine, sacred, and holds spiritual significance for the Sikh community. Such irresponsible depiction reflects ignorance and a lack of sensitivity toward our faith." Director Aditya Dhar has not issued an official statement addressing this complaint.

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Past controversies

An AI-generated poster also drew backlash

This isn't the first time the film has faced backlash. On March 17, the organization filed a complaint at the Mulund Police Station regarding a viral poster that shows Singh's character in Sikh attire, holding a cigarette in his hand. "We demand that the poster be taken down and the scene be removed. Otherwise, the Sikh community will take an aggressive stand," Keer told ETV Bharat. However, this poster is AI-generated and not a part of the film's narrative.

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