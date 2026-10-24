Gurpal receives death threats after 'Rise and Fall 2' eviction
Entertainment
After being evicted from Rise and Fall 2, former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Gurpal has faced a wave of disturbing online abuse, including death and rape threats, targeting both her and her family.
Calling the trolling "bizarre and disgusting," she shared on social media that she's not letting this slide, promising to take legal action against those behind the threats.
Raghwani evicted as contestant Sonam saved
Gurpal's exit from the show, alongside Kajal Raghwani, while Sonam was saved by a rule twist, set off intense reactions online.
Despite the negativity, Gurpal is standing firm: she's determined to hold trolls accountable for their actions and push back against toxic behavior on social media.