Guruprasad accuses Arunasalam of withholding royalties and credits since 2013
Entertainment
Singer Pragathi Guruprasad has publicly accused musician-actor Teejay Arunasalam of not paying her promised royalties or properly crediting her for their songs "Thean Kudika" and "Nahila Nahila."
She shared on Instagram that, despite the success of "Thean Kudika" and a promise made back in 2013, she has not received any payment, and the issue has dragged on for about 13 years.
Guruprasad cites mental health, Arunasalam denies
Pragathi said this is not just about money: it is about lost opportunities and visibility over the years had hurt just as much, adding that the long fight has affected her mental health.
Teejay, meanwhile, denied all claims, saying there was no paid agreement and credits were given properly. He now plans to file a defamation notice against her allegations.