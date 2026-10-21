Guruprasad accuses Arunasalam of withholding royalties and credits since 2013

Singer Pragathi Guruprasad has publicly accused musician-actor Teejay Arunasalam of not paying her promised royalties or properly crediting her for their songs "Thean Kudika" and "Nahila Nahila."

She shared on Instagram that, despite the success of "Thean Kudika" and a promise made back in 2013, she has not received any payment, and the issue has dragged on for about 13 years.