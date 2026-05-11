Guthrie to host new game show inspired by Wordle

Filming starts this summer casting open

Jimmy Fallon called Guthrie "amazing" and "Who's the perfect host of this?" after seeing her in action on the pilot.

She says the show is fast-paced and family-friendly, so anyone can play along.

Filming kicks off this summer and contestant spots are looking for contestants now.

This news also marks Guthrie's return to Today after time away following her mother's kidnapping; she recently made a heartfelt plea for help finding her mom, with the FBI offering a $100,000 reward.