Guthrie to host new game show inspired by Wordle
Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's Today, is stepping in as host for a new game show inspired by the viral word puzzle Wordle.
The announcement dropped May 11, 2026, with executive producer Jimmy Fallon by her side.
The show's been quietly in the works for over two years with The New York Times.
Filming starts this summer casting open
Jimmy Fallon called Guthrie "amazing" and "Who's the perfect host of this?" after seeing her in action on the pilot.
She says the show is fast-paced and family-friendly, so anyone can play along.
Filming kicks off this summer and contestant spots are looking for contestants now.
This news also marks Guthrie's return to Today after time away following her mother's kidnapping; she recently made a heartfelt plea for help finding her mom, with the FBI offering a $100,000 reward.