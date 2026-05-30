Gutierrez exits Amazon AI 'Punky Duck' after social media apology
Entertainment
Jorge Gutierrez, the creative mind behind The Book of Life, has left Amazon's new AI-powered Punky Duck.
He announced his decision on social media on Friday, saying he was sorry for any upset caused and that "Actions speak louder than words."
'Punky Duck' premise and AI backlash
Punky Duck was set to follow a punk duck and Smiley Cat on wild adventures through a chaotic, alien-invaded Los Angeles.
Gutierrez's exit comes after growing backlash against AI-created shows: recently, Good Advice Cupcake creator Loryn Brantz called out BuzzFeed Studios for adapting her character without permission and partnering with Amazon on an AI adaptation.
After listening to feedback, Gutierrez decided to step back and thanked fans for their patience.