Guwahati court defers bail decision in Garg death case
Entertainment
The Guwahati court has pushed back the bail decision for Shyamkanu Mahanta, who has been in jail for more than seven months after being accused in the death of singer Zubeen Garg.
Mahanta's lawyers said he has been cooperating and is not a flight risk, so he should get bail.
Prosecution cites Mahanta Singapore alcohol discrepancy
The prosecution pushed back, arguing there are gaps in Mahanta's story, especially about how alcohol was supplied to Garg.
They claim he asked someone in Singapore to buy it, which does not match his earlier statements.
The defense now has time to respond, and the judge will hear more tomorrow.
Another accused, Siddhartha Sharma, also had his bail hearing delayed due to paperwork issues.