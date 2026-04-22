Guwahati court defers bail decision in Garg death case

Prosecution cites Mahanta Singapore alcohol discrepancy

The prosecution pushed back, arguing there are gaps in Mahanta's story, especially about how alcohol was supplied to Garg.

They claim he asked someone in Singapore to buy it, which does not match his earlier statements.

The defense now has time to respond, and the judge will hear more tomorrow.

Another accused, Siddhartha Sharma, also had his bail hearing delayed due to paperwork issues.