Guwahati court grants bail to Garg aides Baishya and Bora
Entertainment
Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, who worked as personal security for the late singer Zubeen Garg, were granted bail by a Guwahati court after being arrested in connection with allegations relating to Garg's property and financial transactions.
Their lawyers say the money issues were misunderstood, but both will stay in custody as other legal matters are still pending.
Seven accused in Garg conspiracy case
Baishya and Bora aren't out of the woods yet; they're also among seven people accused of conspiracy and breach of trust after Garg's death last year in Singapore.
The case has grown bigger, with more names involved and ongoing questions about what really happened to the beloved singer.