Guy Kapulnik and Taylor Laska die in Hesperia plane crash
Entertainment
Guy Kapulnik, a Los Angeles-based actor and flight instructor originally from Israel, tragically died in a small plane crash in Southern California on Thursday morning.
The single-engine Aeronca Champion went down in a remote Hesperia field, also claiming the life of 33-year-old Taylor Laska from Santa Monica.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident.
Guy Kapulnik balanced acting and flying
Kapulnik wasn't just an actor with over 30 IMDb credits (including roles in Call of the Wild and Lebanon); he was also a former member of Israel's elite 669 search-and-rescue unit.
He balanced his passion for acting with teaching others to fly.
His family called him a "man of action," and they'll be holding a memorial for him back home in Karmei Yosef, Israel.