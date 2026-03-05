GV Prakash's 'Happy Raj' gets release date

The movie marks actor Abbas's return to Tamil cinema after years away—he plays Sri Gouri Priya's dad. The cast also features George Maryan as GV Prakash's father, plus Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu. It's produced by Jayavardhanan (Beyond Pictures) with Jaikanth Suresh as co-producer.

Director's vision, crew details

Director Elanchezian calls "Happy Raj" an antidote to the gloom, aiming to lift spirits in a social media-heavy world.

He brought over some creative techniques from his "Love Today" days—like rehearsing scenes with assistant directors so actors could really nail the emotions.

Music is by Justin Prabhakaran, with Madhan Christopher on cinematography and Selva RK editing.