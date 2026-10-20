Gwyneth Paltrow to headline Netflix series 'The Apology'

The series will follow Amspoker's journey as she navigates the aftermath of her son's murder.

According to the show's logline, "When a stranger suddenly appears and confesses, justice finally seems possible," but things take a turn when Amspoker and her husband Caleb discover that the confessed killer might receive a reduced sentence.

"Faced with that unbearable truth, Evelyn and Caleb decide to take matters into their own hands."