Gwyneth Paltrow to headline Netflix series 'The Apology'
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow is set to take on her first lead role in a television series with The Apology, an upcoming drama from A24. The show has already secured a two-season order at Netflix, reported Variety. In this new venture, Paltrow will portray Evelyn Amspoker, a mother whose son was murdered 18 years ago in a nationally publicized cold case.
Show insights
Series logline and plot details
The series will follow Amspoker's journey as she navigates the aftermath of her son's murder.
According to the show's logline, "When a stranger suddenly appears and confesses, justice finally seems possible," but things take a turn when Amspoker and her husband Caleb discover that the confessed killer might receive a reduced sentence.
"Faced with that unbearable truth, Evelyn and Caleb decide to take matters into their own hands."
Production crew
More about 'The Apology' and Paltrow's career
The Apology is created, written, and showrun by Joe Murtagh, known for his work on The Woman in the Wall.
The series will be directed by Thomas Vinterberg, known for helming Another Round.
Meanwhile, Paltrow is known for her roles in films like Emma and Shakespeare in Love, but her television career has been relatively modest.
She has appeared in a few episodes of Glee as Holly Holiday and had a supporting role in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician.