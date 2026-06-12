Gyllenhaal to direct Warner Bros adaptation of 'Creation Lake' novel

Kushner's 'Creation Lake' lauded, Gyllenhaal producing

Creation Lake isn't just any novel: it's a New York Times bestseller that was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and recognized by several major awards.

Gyllenhaal will not only direct but also help develop and produce the movie.

Even though her last film, The Bride!, didn't wow at the box office, she's still being honored at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival this year, proof her creative reputation is going strong.