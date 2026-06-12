Gyllenhaal to direct Warner Bros adaptation of 'Creation Lake' novel
Entertainment
Maggie Gyllenhaal is teaming up with Warner Bros. again to direct a film based on Rachel Kushner's acclaimed novel, Creation Lake.
The story centers on Sadie Smith, a 34-year-old American spy who goes undercover with eco-activists in France, a setup that promises plenty of intrigue and fresh perspectives.
Kushner's 'Creation Lake' lauded, Gyllenhaal producing
Creation Lake isn't just any novel: it's a New York Times bestseller that was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and recognized by several major awards.
Gyllenhaal will not only direct but also help develop and produce the movie.
Even though her last film, The Bride!, didn't wow at the box office, she's still being honored at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival this year, proof her creative reputation is going strong.