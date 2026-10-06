Gypsy Rose Blanchard invited to Ken Urker's funeral despite disagreements
Entertainment
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her complicated past, has been invited by Ken Urker's family to attend his funeral after his recent passing.
Despite some earlier public disagreements about how she responded to his death, the family says there's no bad blood between them and Gypsy.
Urker parents do not blame Blanchard
Urker's parents have made it clear they don't blame Gypsy for what happened and still have a friendly relationship with her.
To honor Ken, Gypsy joined Urker's family members for an intimate, private viewing with his close family and started a petition called Kenan's Law to fight online bullying, a cause she says was important because of what Ken went through.