Gypsy Rose Blanchard says Ken Urker faced cyberbullying before passing
Entertainment
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has shared that her late partner, Ken Urker, faced intense cyberbullying before his recent passing.
She opened up on social media about how people targeted Urker for his appearance and their relationship, saying that the things he dealt with from people online were horrible.
Blanchard launches Kenan's Law petition
After seeing the impact of this harassment, Blanchard is now calling for stronger laws against cyberbullying.
She has started a petition for Kenan's Law to help protect others from similar abuse online.
Drawing from the harassment Urker faced, she hopes this move will make social media a safer place for everyone.