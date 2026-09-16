Haart wins control of Elite Models, $57 million Tribeca apartment
Entertainment
Julia Haart just wrapped up a four-year divorce battle with Silvio Scaglia, and came out on top.
She now has full control of Elite Models and their $57 million Tribeca apartment.
The fight started back in 2022 when Scaglia accused her of financial wrongdoing, but the court decided in her favor.
Forensic review finds Scaglia misused $25m+
Turns out, Scaglia was received evidence to have used company money for Bentleys, a Porsche, and pricey jewelry.
A forensic review uncovered over $25 million in misused funds, one-half of which goes to Haart.
Even though Scaglia's lawyers denied it all, court records backed up the claims.
Arrest warrants for contempt are still pending against him.
Haart said she's grateful the truth came out and hopes this brings accountability.