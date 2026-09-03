Haasan announces new film with 'Chithha' director Kumar, teases photoshoot

Kamal Haasan just announced a new movie with SU Arun Kumar, the director behind Chithha.

The first glimpse from Haasan's photoshoot was revealed on Thursday, showing Haasan in a black shirt and olive pants, holding a sickle, with the caption "Dho Vaaren" ("Here I come"), adding to the hype.

Fans are buzzing about what looks like a gritty, intense project.