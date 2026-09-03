Haasan announces new film with 'Chithha' director Kumar, teases photoshoot
Kamal Haasan just announced a new movie with SU Arun Kumar, the director behind Chithha.
The first glimpse from Haasan's photoshoot was revealed on Thursday, showing Haasan in a black shirt and olive pants, holding a sickle, with the caption "Dho Vaaren" ("Here I come"), adding to the hype.
Fans are buzzing about what looks like a gritty, intense project.
'Thug Life' underwhelmed, details still secret
This marks an exciting partnership between veteran star Haasan and rising filmmaker Arun Kumar.
The announcement comes after delays in some of Haasan's other projects and follows his last film Thug Life (2025), which failed to live up to the considerable expectations, so expectations are high for this one.
For now, the title and cast are still under wraps, but more updates from Raaj Kamal Films International should be coming soon.