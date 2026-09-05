Haasan congratulates 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' team after over ₹200cr success

Kamal Haasan just met up with the team behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to congratulate them on their massive box-office success.

Since dropping on August 21, 2026, this Malayalam film, directed by Girish AD and starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, has pulled in over ₹200 crore worldwide.

The moment was shared by Mythri Movie Makers, who distributed the film in Telugu states.