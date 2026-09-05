Haasan congratulates 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' team after over ₹200cr success
Kamal Haasan just met up with the team behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to congratulate them on their massive box-office success.
Since dropping on August 21, 2026, this Malayalam film, directed by Girish AD and starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, has pulled in over ₹200 crore worldwide.
The moment was shared by Mythri Movie Makers, who distributed the film in Telugu states.
Pauly shares plea against spoilers
The movie's huge popularity led Bhavana Studios to politely ask fans not to post any theater clips or spoilers online.
The creators, Girish AD (director/co-writer), Kiran Josey (co-writer), Ajmal Sabu (cinematography), and Vishnu Vijay (music), teamed up under Bhavana Studios, a company partnered by director Dileesh Pothan, actor Fahadh Faasil, and scenarist Syam Pushkaran.
Nivin Pauly shared the production house's statement on his social media timelines.