Haasan joins 'Mandaadi' team to celebrate ₹109.25 cr success
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan caught up with the Mandaadi crew to celebrate the film's huge success.
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and starring Soori and Suhas, the movie dives into the lives of fishermen and boat races in Ramanathapuram.
Since its release on September 10, Mandaadi has pulled in a massive ₹109.25 crore worldwide.
Soori hails Haasan after 'Mandaadi' milestone
Soori called meeting Haasan one of his most unforgettable moments, sharing his gratitude online.
Director Pugazhendhi described Haasan as a true inspiration, while Suhas said meeting him was a cherished opportunity and called him a "living legend."
The film marks a major milestone for Soori as lead actor, shining a light on coastal culture and connecting with audiences across India.