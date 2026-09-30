Haasan joins Panday for 'Call Me Bae' season 2
Shruti Haasan is officially joining Ananya Panday for season two of Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.
The news dropped at the India Today South Conclave 2026 in Kochi.
The show, which follows the adventures of Bella "Bae" Chowdhary in Mumbai, first hit screens back in 2024.
Haasan highlights streaming's growing influence
Haasan shared she's genuinely excited to team up with Panday, saying, "I've always liked Ananya and her journey, and when Collen, our director, came to me with the story, I was super excited to see how I can fit into this world, and I think people will like it."
She also talked about how streaming platforms are now shaping what stories get told, and hopes for more creative exchange between cinema and streaming.
Besides Call Me Bae, Shruti will also appear soon in Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam.