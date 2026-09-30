Haasan joins Panday for 'Call Me Bae' season 2

Haasan shared she's genuinely excited to team up with Panday, saying, "I've always liked Ananya and her journey, and when Collen, our director, came to me with the story, I was super excited to see how I can fit into this world, and I think people will like it."

She also talked about how streaming platforms are now shaping what stories get told, and hopes for more creative exchange between cinema and streaming.

Besides Call Me Bae, Shruti will also appear soon in Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam.