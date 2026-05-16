Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, hands 6 revival demands
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan sat down with Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, on Saturday to talk about the future of both the state and the Tamil film industry.
Haasan shared that he handed over six key demands, hoping government help can revive the industry.
Haasan praises Vijay over liquor closures
Haasan praised Vijay for shutting down 717 liquor shops near schools and temples, calling it a big win for families.
He also highlighted TVK's historic election debut, winning 108 seats, and said Vijay's leadership is something the entire film community can be proud of.