Haasan opposes death penalty for 9 officers in custodial deaths

Haasan questions officials, urges life sentence

Haasan pointed out that problems went beyond just these officers: he questioned why a government doctor issued certificates without examining the victims and why officials involved in judicial remand and those who allegedly tried to suppress the truth were ignored.

He said, "Whoever commits crimes with the arrogance that power will shield them, no matter how influential they are, must be punished severely by law," but suggested life imprisonment with hard labor instead of execution.

Haasan also gave a heartfelt shout-out to the victims' family, local activists, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not giving up until the truth came out: his appreciation for the family of Jeyaraj and Bennix, the people of Sathankulam, social activists, and the CBI officers who proved the crime with evidence.