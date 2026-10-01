Haasan praises Rajinikanth, director Dilipkumar and Anirudh for 'Jailer 2'

The Tamil film industry is buzzing too; director Lingusamy pointed out how well the movie uses Rajinikanth's star power, especially early on.

Dhanush called it "JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER . A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan," while Karthik Subbaraj described it as "Thalaivar sets the screen on Wild Wild Fire. Can't take my eyes off him.... Love you Thalaivaaaa. Goosebumps Overloaded Mass Blast.... #Jailer2.@Nelsondilpkumar writing and execution. @anirudhofficial breathes high octane energy in every frame. Whattey wonderful moment to see @mithunda_off sir, @Mohanlal sir @NimmaShivanna sir @bindasbhidu sir @vidya_balan madam @iHrithik sir @iam_SJSuryah sir all in one film. Entertainment max. Thank you @sunpictures and whole cast n crew for giving us Blockbuster feast in Theatres."

With Jailer 2 definitely having its moment.