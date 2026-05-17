Haasan-produced 'Seyon' starts filming tomorrow starring Sivakarthikeyan, Murugesan calls surreal

Teaser shows Haasan signing 80-page agreement

The teaser features Haasan signing an 80-page agreement: Murugesan called it the "biggest autograph" of his life.

Sivakarthikeyan appears as "Lord Virumandi," shaking up a festival scene in what seems like a nod to Haasan's iconic Virumandi.

The film promises action-packed sequences and hints at a military vibe.

The technical team includes cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, editor San Lokesh, and composer Santhosh Narayanan.