Haasan-produced 'Seyon' starts filming tomorrow starring Sivakarthikeyan, Murugesan calls surreal
Entertainment
Seyon, starring Sivakarthikeyan and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, is set to begin filming tomorrow.
Director Sivakumar Murugesan shared how surreal it felt to go from being a fan to working with Haasan, with the launch marked by a heartfelt teaser.
Teaser shows Haasan signing 80-page agreement
The teaser features Haasan signing an 80-page agreement: Murugesan called it the "biggest autograph" of his life.
Sivakarthikeyan appears as "Lord Virumandi," shaking up a festival scene in what seems like a nod to Haasan's iconic Virumandi.
The film promises action-packed sequences and hints at a military vibe.
The technical team includes cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, editor San Lokesh, and composer Santhosh Narayanan.