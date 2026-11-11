Haasan's 'Sandiyar' title challenged in Chennai petition by K. Krishnasamy
Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Sandiyar is facing pushback after Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy filed a petition asking officials to reconsider the movie's title.
Meeting with Minister Rajmohan in Chennai on November 11, Krishnasamy shared his worry that the name Sandiyar could bring back tensions from past controversies.
Haasan renamed film 'Virumandi' after dispute
Back in 2003, controversy over this same title led Haasan to rename his film Virumandi after intervention from then-Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
Even though a similar-titled movie came out quietly in 2014, Krishnasamy feels using Sandiyar now could reopen old wounds.
He's asked for official action to avoid any unrest and hopes decision-makers will keep Tamil Nadu's sensitive history in mind.