Hacker sent to South Korea over $25 million scam involving Jeon
A Chinese hacker accused of running a $25 million scam ring has been sent to South Korea after allegedly targeting several big names, including BTS's Jungkook.
The group tried to steal 8.4 billion won in Hybe shares by hacking into Jungkook's account, but Hybe caught on and froze the funds before they could get away with it.
Extradited suspect may face arrest warrant
The suspect was extradited from Thailand and is now under investigation in South Korea, where authorities might issue an arrest warrant soon.
Other victims reportedly include a major conglomerate chairman and a venture company boss.
This isn't the first time: another member of the same hacking ring was extradited last year and is already facing trial, showing just how serious cybercrime has become for celebrities and business leaders alike.