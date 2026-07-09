Haddish guest hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' laughs off White House Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Tiffany Haddish, guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had some fun with the Trump administration's reaction to her joke about President Trump's "tiny hands."

After a White House spokesperson asked, "who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?" she laughed it off, calling it her own "shout out from the White House" and jokingly wondered who he was.