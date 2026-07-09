Haddish guest hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' laughs off White House
Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish, guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had some fun with the Trump administration's reaction to her joke about President Trump's "tiny hands."
After a White House spokesperson asked, "who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?" she laughed it off, calling it her own "shout out from the White House" and jokingly wondered who he was.
Kimmel on summer break
Haddish is guest hosting < em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! She kicked off her stint this week while Kimmel takes a summer break.
Up next, other guest hosts like Colman Domingo and Rosie O'Donnell will take over.
The show airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET on ABC.