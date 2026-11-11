Hadid confirms romance with Lacy at Hockey Fights Cancer game
Bella Hadid just made things official with Nathan Lacy, stepping out together at a Colorado Avalanche game on November 7, 2026.
Alongside confirming their relationship, Bella showed off a striking platinum blonde hairstyle.
The couple attended the event to support Hockey Fights Cancer, making their debut both stylish and meaningful.
Hadid moving forward with Lacy
Bella and Nathan first sparked dating rumors back in February at Milan Fashion Week, several months after Bella's breakup with Adan Banuelos.
Despite some talk of reconciliation with Banuelos, this latest appearance signals Bella is happily moving forward with Lacy.