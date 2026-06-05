Varun's 'Hai Jawani Toh...' eyes ₹6cr haul on Day 1
What's the story
The Bollywood film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, has reportedly sold around 32,000 tickets across national chains for its opening day. The figure was recorded across the two leading national cinema chains, namely PVR Inox and Cinepolis. The romantic comedy-drama is directed by David Dhawan.
Box office comparison
Comparison with other films
The film's advance booking figures surpass those of several recent romantic comedies. For instance, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do had sold around 13,500 tickets, while De De Pyaar De 2 recorded nearly 25,000 admissions. However, it still lags behind Dhawan's previous release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which sold 50,000 tickets and earned ₹9cr on its opening day.
Earnings projection
Projected earnings for 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Despite the lower ticket sales, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is projected to earn around ₹6cr on its opening day. This estimate depends on advance booking numbers from Sacnilk. It has earned ₹2.61cr in pre-sales, and adding the block seats, the number goes up to ₹5.26cr. Now, spot bookings and walk-ins can add another crore. If the film receives positive reviews, it could see a significant increase in earnings over the weekend.