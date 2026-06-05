Varun's 'Hai Jawani Toh...' eyes ₹6cr haul on Day 1

The film's advance booking figures surpass those of several recent romantic comedies. For instance, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do had sold around 13,500 tickets, while De De Pyaar De 2 recorded nearly 25,000 admissions. However, it still lags behind Dhawan's previous release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which sold 50,000 tickets and earned ₹9cr on its opening day.

Earnings projection

Projected earnings for 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Despite the lower ticket sales, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is projected to earn around ₹6cr on its opening day. This estimate depends on advance booking numbers from Sacnilk. It has earned ₹2.61cr in pre-sales, and adding the block seats, the number goes up to ₹5.26cr. Now, spot bookings and walk-ins can add another crore. If the film receives positive reviews, it could see a significant increase in earnings over the weekend.