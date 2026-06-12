'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' yet to reach ₹40cr mark domestically
What's the story
The Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is struggling to make a mark at the box office. After a week of its release on June 5, the film has yet to cross the ₹40 crore mark in domestic collections. On Thursday, it collected a mere ₹2.6 crore net in India, taking its total to ₹36.85 crore.
Collection trends
Looking at film in numbers
The film opened with ₹7.5 crore and maintained the same amount on Saturday. It showed growth on Sunday, raking in ₹9 crore. However, after a predictable drop on Monday with collections of ₹3.5 crore, the earnings saw fluctuations throughout the week, peaking at ₹3.85 crore on Tuesday before dipping again to just ₹2.9 crore by Wednesday.
Box office battle
Film fails to match up to Dhawan's previous release
Despite being a star-studded affair, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has underperformed compared to Dhawan's last film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The Shashank Khaitan directorial had earned ₹38.85 crore in its opening week. The comedy is also facing stiff competition from other releases such as Peddi and Obsession. The film features an ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul, Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, and Ali Asgar.
Film insights
This is what happens in 'Hai Jawani Toh...'
The movie, produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films as co-producer, revolves around Jass (Dhawan), who separates from his wife, Bani (Thakur), because he wants kids but she doesn't. He then falls in love with Preet (Hegde). The story takes a chaotic turn when both women end up pregnant with his children. It is the last directorial venture of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, who has announced his retirement from the industry.