'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' yet to reach ₹40cr mark domestically

Film insights

This is what happens in 'Hai Jawani Toh...'

The movie, produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films as co-producer, revolves around Jass (Dhawan), who separates from his wife, Bani (Thakur), because he wants kids but she doesn't. He then falls in love with Preet (Hegde). The story takes a chaotic turn when both women end up pregnant with his children. It is the last directorial venture of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, who has announced his retirement from the industry.