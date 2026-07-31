'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' romcom now on ZEE5
Entertainment
If you're in the mood for a light rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai just dropped on ZEE5.
Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan as Jass, who heads to England after splitting with his wife Bani (Mrunal Thakur), only to fall for Preet (Pooja Hegde).
The twist? Both women end up pregnant, and chaos follows.
June theatrical release produced by Taurani
Released in theaters earlier this June, the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and features a lively supporting cast: think Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, and more.
You can catch it streaming in Hindi now if you're up for some classic love triangle drama with plenty of laughs.