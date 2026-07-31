'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' romcom now on ZEE5

If you're in the mood for a light rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai just dropped on ZEE5.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan as Jass, who heads to England after splitting with his wife Bani (Mrunal Thakur), only to fall for Preet (Pooja Hegde).

The twist? Both women end up pregnant, and chaos follows.