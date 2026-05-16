'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,' Tips denies remake claim
Entertainment
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, hits theaters June 5.
There's been buzz that it's a remake of Biwi No. 1 (1999), but Tips just set the record straight: it's an original story and screenplay.
Rights dispute over 'Chunnari Chunnari' remix
Tips promises a "fun-filled family experience" but the film's remix of the classic Chunnari Chunnari has stirred up trouble.
Puja Entertainment accused Tips of using the song without proper rights, with Vashu Bhagnani saying he feels let down after past collaborations with Dhawan.
Tips insists they've legally owned the song for decades, so both sides are digging in as release day approaches.