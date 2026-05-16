'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,' Tips denies remake claim

Rights dispute over 'Chunnari Chunnari' remix

Tips promises a "fun-filled family experience" but the film's remix of the classic Chunnari Chunnari has stirred up trouble.

Puja Entertainment accused Tips of using the song without proper rights, with Vashu Bhagnani saying he feels let down after past collaborations with Dhawan.

Tips insists they've legally owned the song for decades, so both sides are digging in as release day approaches.